Jerry Brown defends Joe Biden and compares the collapse of Afghanistan to the assassinations of JFK and the Bay of Pigs.

Despite the Taliban making fast inroads across the country and capturing control of the country on Sunday night, former California Governor Jerry Brown defended President Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Brown, a two-term Democratic governor of California, said the president was “courageous” and that his predecessors “didn’t have the guts” to do what he did in an interview with CNN the same evening.

Brown told CNN, “Biden was really gutsy, and there’s so much hypocrisy.” “Look, the Afghan conflict was over fairly quickly after we arrived… Al Qaeda was defeated. We were on the hunt for bin Laden.

“We lingered far too long. Bush should have gotten us out of the country. Trump, Obama should have gotten us out. But they were all terrified of what was going on. They lacked the courage that Joe Biden possessed.”

Brown speculated that Biden was not fully told on the severity of the situation and that the Pentagon deceived the president.

He compared it to the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, when former President John F. Kennedy was “fooled by the CIA and his army.”

Biden has been chastised for removing troops from Afghanistan, particularly in light of the events of the weekend, which saw the Afghan president depart the nation and the Taliban assume power. Since then, a number of Republicans have called for his impeachment.

Despite having nearly finished the full troop withdrawal, the US has forced to send in 1,000 extra troops to protect the portion of the airport where American civilians are being evacuated.

Hundreds of civilians attempted to board planes at Kabul airport on Monday, prompting analogies to the US Army’s return from Saigon, Vietnam, in April 1975, when Americans were evacuated out of the country as the capital fell to communist forces.

On social media, several people can be seen clinging to planes as they attempt to take off down the runway.

Brown claimed in a CNN interview that the Afghanistan Fight was no longer a war since America’s allies had failed them.

"We have the weapons to take out the Taliban. Our supporters and friends, on the other hand, had given up. They couldn't explain why they were doing it. Their only justification was that America was present, which they were.