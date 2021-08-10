Jerome Adams, Trump’s Surgeon General, says states banning masks in schools are “very troubling.”

In the midst of the current COVID-19 outbreak, Jerome Adams, who formerly served as President Donald Trump’s surgeon general, warned on Tuesday that some jurisdictions are banning masks in schools, which he described as “very disturbing.”

Adams was asked about states that have passed legislation prohibiting schools from implementing mask regulations during an appearance on CBS This Morning on Tuesday. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, for example, has stated that his state may remove money from schools that enforce mask regulations on students and staff.

As a physician and a public health specialist, Adams responded, “It’s profoundly concerning that it appears we’re allowing politics get in the way of protecting our young.” “As a father, I believe that to be unconscionable.”

“As a physician and a public health specialist, I’m concerned that we’re allowing politics to get in the way of protecting our children. As a father, I believe that to be unconscionable.” – @JeromeAdamsMD, Fmr. US Surgeon General, on certain states banning mask regulations pic.twitter.com/CuvZyehXq9

August 10, 2021 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning)

“I don’t think you can tie the hands of school and public health officials based on what you perceive to be reality when your public health professionals tell you they need these tools,” the former surgeon general stated.

In addition to Florida, states including Arizona, Iowa, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Oklahoma have passed legislation prohibiting schools from requiring students and staff members to wear masks.

Despite the rules in these states, some local school districts have elected to require masks, based on recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which suggested that all students and employees, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks when indoors. According to the New York Times, school officials in Florida’s Broward, Leon, Duval, and Alachua counties have stated that mask restrictions will remain in place.

In addition to Adams, US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also commented on the current debate over school mask mandates, saying, “We’re certainly at a fork in the road in this country.”

“You can either help students attend school in person and be safe, or you may make decisions that will harm them. While I recognize the. This is a condensed version of the information.