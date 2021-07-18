Jerome Adams, a former surgeon general, wants the CDC to promote masking once more.

Former US Surgeon General Jerome Adams has raised worry that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has relaxed mask mandates too soon.

Adams, who served under Donald Trump’s administration, expressed his concerns in a lengthy Twitter thread on Saturday night.

At the start of the thread, Adams stated, “Last year Tony Fauci and I famously, prematurely, and incorrectly advised against masks.” “At the time, I thought it was the right decision, but I now regret it. In the face of the delta variation, I’m concerned that the CDC made a similarly premature, misconstrued, and nonetheless dangerous decision on masking.”

Adams is concerned about the proliferation of the Delta variation, a mutation of COVID-19’s original strain. This new strain is known to be more infectious than the original, and instances are currently on the rise in several parts of the United States.

Due to an increase in case numbers caused by this variety, Los Angeles and Las Vegas counties have defied CDC guidelines and made masks mandatory inside. More directives and guidelines could be issued in the near future.

“Both the circumstances (increasing instances) and the science (delta variation) changed, but the message that people heard and believed was that masks were no longer necessary…” Adams stated his opinion. “Now you have health officials, towns and counties (e.g., LA County), and likely soon states releasing counsel that is in direct contrast with [the CDC’s]mask guidance from a month ago. The sooner the CDC admits we were wrong and resets the clock, the better. Believe me when I say that I know more than anyone.”

In the conversation, Adams also mentions his and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s belief that masks would not be necessary for everyone in the early days of the pandemic. He added that the call was made based on their limited information at the time and an effort to protect the mask supply for medical professionals who needed it the most.

I'm concerned that the CDC made a similar premature, misconstrued, and nonetheless detrimental call on face masking.