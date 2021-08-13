‘Jeopardy!’ Mayim Bialik, the show’s host, reveals who she thought would land a permanent job.

Mayim Bialik, the new host of Jeopardy!, is celebrating her permanent seat on the game show by disclosing who she secretly thought would get the job.

Following a months-long hunt that saw a number of celebrities audition for the role, it was announced on Wednesday that the actress and neuroscientist will co-host the show with Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards.

In a video posted to Bialik’s Twitter account on Thursday, she disclosed that she was betting on Richards to succeed legendary host Alex Trebek, who died in November.

“I wish I could tell you this was a spontaneous video, whereby I thank everyone for all of their love and support all day with this enormous Jeopardy!” she joked about her son’s filming skills. new information that has recently been released But this is the seventh take, since my son can’t seem to figure out how to use an angle that doesn’t make me seem bad. We’re hoping this would suffice.”

“Thank you, everyone,” she continued, acknowledging the outpouring of congratulations. “It’s been a thrilling and overwhelming day, but in the best possible way.

“I spoke with Mike Richards, my fellow Jeopardy! host! now, and it was incredibly cool to tell him how I had assumed he’d be the host all along. And it was just so pleasant.

“It was a pleasant day spent conversing with all of the major machers. Thank you to everyone who has negotiated on my behalf so that I can continue to do what I love. Call Me Kat, and I’ll keep doing my podcast and everything else.

“I’m in nature, which appears to be a pleasant place to be. That’s all there is to it. Thank you all, and I’m looking forward to learning more about Jeopardy! —to be released soon.”

“My dad used to remind me:”La vida es sueo [life is a dream],” Bialik captioned the video, which was shot in the hours following the announcement. He was absolutely correct. Today, in particular.”

Richards will take over as host of the daily syndicated show, while Bialik will host the prime-time and spin-off series of Jeopardy!, including the new Jeopardy! The National College Championship is held every year.

