‘Jeopardy!’ is no longer on the air. Mike Richards, the show’s host, addresses the backlash in a subtle way.

During Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, Mike Richards appeared eager to divert attention away from his contentious appointment as host.

After a months-long search that included a long list of famous guest hosts auditioning to replace the late Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! executive producer Richards was picked as the primetime show’s host.

Of course, as every die-hard fan of the show knows, scandal-plagued Richards’ stay on the show would be incredibly brief, as he stepped down just nine days after it was revealed that he had earned the coveted post.

The troubled TV executive was able to put in a single day of work in front of the camera as host the day before stepping down on August 20, filming one week’s worth of episodes that began running on Monday.

Richards appeared to discreetly acknowledge the controversy that would lead to his quick retirement by attempting to shift the emphasis back to the participants when he was shown starting Tuesday’s episode of the syndicated quiz program.

Richards added, “You know, the power of our show has always been generated from the contestants.” “And my promise to all Jeopardy! viewers is to keep making this stage a place where our contestants can show their brightest.”

Richards was denied this opportunity when, shortly after stepping down as host, he was fired as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

The California native’s downfall began in the days leading up to the announcement that he would be the next host of Jeopardy!

Multiple models accused him of discriminatory behavior while he was a producer on the game program The Price Is Right, according to new reports.

Days after his new hosting gig was announced, The Ringer released an article exposing a number of derogatory statements he made between 2013 and 2014 on his now-defunct podcast.

Despite his apologies for the remarks, pressure increased on Richards to resign, which he dutifully announced a few days later.

Richards said in a message to the cast and crew that continuing in the role would be “too much of a distraction for our viewers.” This is a condensed version of the information.