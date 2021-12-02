‘Jeopardy!’ Has Been Stripped From Its Platform. What Is Twitter, Champ Matt Amodio of His Checkmark?

Matt Amodio, the “Jeopardy!” winner, has lost his Twitter verification checkmark one day after participating in a charity event for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, which focuses on juvenile cancer.

"My blue check has vanished one day after participating in the amazing @StJude charity event?" Amodio wrote in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon. According to Twitter's FAQ, blue verification checkmarks are for accounts that represent or are otherwise affiliated with "a highly recognized individual or brand." It's unknown why Amodio's checkmark was deleted from the social network.

On Tuesday, Amodio took part in “The Game Theory $1,000,000 Challenge for St. Jude,” a live-streamed event. Throughout the nine-hour livestream, several celebrities and YouTube personalities took part in games. The event invited spectators to give to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

During Amodio’s segment of the competition, he questioned three contestants locked in boxes trivia questions. There were a lot of buttons in the boxes. A competitor could escape their box if they clicked the correct button. Food goods, such as ketchup, would be poured down their heads if they touched the wrong button.

Those who clicked the wrong button only got one chance to answer Amodio’s trivia question correctly. The food products would be poured on a different participant if the response was correct.

In a November 27 piece in The Washington Newsday, Amodio stated, "I'm going to be hosting, MCing, and reading questions for a trivia round of the challenge." "It's a bizarre feeling since I see people at the event who are incredibly renowned and have millions of social media followers… but it feels fantastic to envision my name on that list." Amodio's 38-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" helped him acquire national attention and raise the show's ratings. During his winning streak, he won a total of $1,518,601 in cash.