Jeopardy! Champ Aaron Rodgers is mocked as a Dr. Oz-like ‘Peddler of Pseudoscience,’ according to James Holzhauer.

Following Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ recent comments about COVID-19 and vaccine mandates, former Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer criticized him as a Dr. Oz-like “peddler of pseudoscience.”

Holzhauer posted phony quotes ascribed to Rodgers and Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of the TV health and wellness show The Dr. Oz Show, on Friday afternoon in a tweet.

The tweet was as follows: “Dr. Oz: I’m the only pseudoscientist who’s ever hosted Jeopardy! Aaron Rodgers: Just a moment, playa “..

From April to June 2019, Holzhauer has a 32-game winning run on Jeopardy! Rodgers gave an interview clarifying and defending his views on COVID-19 vaccines.

Rodgers claimed in August that he had been “immunized” against COVID-19. Rodgers, on the other hand, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. He confessed on Friday that he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 due to concerns about blood clots and infertility.

He made no references to studies to back up his concerns regarding infertility. No clinical research has linked COVID-19 vaccinations licensed in the United States to male infertility concerns, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Despite the fact that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination has been connected to blood clots in adult women under the age of 50, the CDC claims that the vaccine’s “known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential dangers.”

Blood clots in male vaccination users are rare, according to the CDC. According to an Oxford University study published in August 2021, the risk of clots from COVID-19 infections is “significantly higher” than the risk of clots from vaccine side effects.

Some NFL policies governing unvaccinated athletes, according to Rodgers, “are not founded on science at all [but]just in attempting to out and shame people.”

The quarterback has stated that he had followed the majority of the NFL’s unvaccinated player protocols. He doesn’t wear a mask during weekly press briefings, though, and he went to a Halloween party without one. Both of these actions are in violation of the NFL’s rules.

Rodgers has been using the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine since contracting COVID-19.