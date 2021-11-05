Jeopardy! By not hiring ‘Immunized’ Aaron Rodgers as host, they avoided a bullet.

Following similar historical acts in which Jeopardy! audience agreed with science, the game show decided not to hire “immunized” Aaron Rodgers to host the game show after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Because he hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be quarantined for ten days, according to NFL regulations. As a result, he will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL prohibits unvaccinated athletes from participating in team activities and requires them to be tested for COVID on a regular basis. When reporters questioned if he had taken the COVID vaccine in August, Rodgers stated he was “immunized.”

The NFL star has shown interest in presenting Jeopardy! for a long time. After his debut appearance as a guest host earlier this year. Rodgers claimed in August that he “would’ve definitely” explored taking the host gig full-time if it fit with his football schedule.

The search for a new Jeopardy! host has begun! After Mike Richards stepped aside as the show’s host and was chosen to officially replace the late longtime host Alex Trebek, Host returned in August.

The show has been auditioning many celebrities in the aim of replacing Trebek. However, some Jeopardy! viewers have been steadfast in their desire for a host who believes in science and is not anti-vaccine.

This was the case when, in August, several fans on social media called for actress Mayim Bialik to stand down as co-host of the show when her previous comments concerning vaccines were brought up.

Jeff Jarvis, a longtime television reviewer, urged in August that Bialik be replaced as Trebek’s replacement.

Bialik “spreads vaccination doubt and hawks brain quackery,” Jarvis remarked on Twitter. She’s not the right person to represent a show about facts and authority.” Bialik questioned the COVID vaccinations’ efficacy last year, noting that they are “never 100 percent successful.” Bialik’s representative was obliged to confirm that the actress “has been completely vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and is not at all an anti-vaxxer” when her previous statements regarding the vaccination resurfaced. According to the Washington Post, Bialik was also chastised for endorsing Neuriva, an over-the-counter product that claims to improve brain function.

In a commercial for the supplement, Bialik stated emphatically that Neuriva is. This is a condensed version of the information.