Jennifer Lynn George, an animal enforcement officer, is accused of abandoning a dog and leaving it to die.

After allegedly abandoning her dog when she moved residences, a woman who works as an animal enforcement officer in western Pennsylvania is facing accusations of animal cruelty.

According to New Castle News, Jennifer Lynn George, 46, has been charged with severe cruelty to animals causing significant physical injury or death, cruelty to animals, and three charges of neglect. George’s position would certainly require her to investigate cases of animal cruelty, offer humane treatment to animals under her care, and enforce animal welfare regulations, therefore the case is ironic.

George had moved out of her mobile home in December 2020 owing to tax forfeiture, according to the local news station, leaving behind her German shepherd.

The abandoned property was recently visited by an unidentified individual who was interested in purchasing it. He discovered an ajar rear door and a deceased dog inside.

According to New Castle News, when police arrived at the scene, they spotted dog feces covering 25 to 35 square feet of the living room carpet through the mobile home’s window.

The animal’s body was discovered near the front door of the house.

According to the same report, Shenango Township Police Department officers spoke with George, who said that the dog couldn’t move up or down the steps of her home and died of old age.

George stated that she would periodically bring food and water to the dog at her new home. She also admitted to leaving the German shepherd alone for weeks or months at a time to police.

According to police documents obtained by the news organization, George worked for the Lawrence Humane Society as an animal enforcement officer at the time of the incident and arrest.

George was freed on a $10,000 unsecured bail and is awaiting her preliminary hearing. The Shenango Township Police Department was contacted for more information by Washington Newsday, but no comment was received in time for publishing.

While George’s claimed conduct may seem unlikely, animal protection workers are accused of abusing animals on a regular basis.

