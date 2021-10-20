Jen Psaki’s Claim on Police Officer COVID Deaths Isn’t True.

When asked about police force departures owing to vaccine regulations, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cited the number of COVID deaths among officers.

The Complaint

Psaki was asked about stories of police officers “walking off the job” over vaccine regulations during a press conference on October 19 by Peter Doocy of Fox News.

According to Psaki, “Last year, what was the leading cause of mortality among police officers? Do you have any idea? COVID-19. So that’s something we’re working on, and it’s something that police departments are working on as well.” ‘What was the leading cause of mortality among cops last year?’ … Despite criticism from police agencies across the country, Jen Psaki discusses the need of vaccine mandates for officers at COVID-19′. twitter.com/hEloFuOV3F October 19, 2021 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) The Details The Officer Down Memorial Page lists the causes of law enforcement officer deaths in the line of duty across the United States.

According to its 2020 data, 245 policemen died as a result of “contracting COVID-19 in the course of duty,” or were suspected to have been exposed while performing their responsibilities. The majority of the 374 deaths in the line of duty were due to this.

COVID-19 was by far the most common cause of death, with gunshot coming in second with 45 police killed.

A note on the Officer Down Memorial Page, which also listed the names of those who died, said: “Thousands of law enforcement officers and other first responders across the United States contracted COVID-19 during the worldwide pandemic beginning in early 2020 owing to the demands of their jobs. Hundreds of police officers died as a result of medical issues after getting the virus while on duty and contact with the public.” “COVID is the #1 killer of LEOs in 2020 and 2021,” reads a warning at the top of the site. People were also encouraged to get vaccinated as a result of this.

With 369 total deaths accounted for in 2021, 237 COVID-19 deaths were recorded—again, the majority for the year.

According to the memorial page online, COVID-19 was responsible for 482 deaths in the course of duty over the two years. This is a condensed version of the information.