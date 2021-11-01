Jen Psaki Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After Joe Biden’s Last Meeting

Jan Psaki, the White House Press Secretary, revealed on Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, only days after meeting with President Joe Biden.

Psaki last visited with President Obama on Tuesday, veiled and outside, claiming to be 6-feet away from Biden. She did not accompany Biden on his international trip.

Psaki made the following statement on Sunday.

“I made the choice not to travel on the foreign trip with the President on Wednesday, in collaboration with senior leadership at the White House and the medical team, owing to a family issue, which was members of my home testing positive for COVID-19,” Psaki said. “On Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, I was quarantined and tested negative for COVID (by PCR). I did, however, test positive for COVID today.” On his tour to Italy and other European countries, Biden has already visited with Pope Francis and a number of world leaders. His first destination this week was Rome, where he met with Pope Francis as part of his preparations for the G20 conference.

Psaki, for her part, stated she has been completely vaccinated and will work from home for the time being.

“I will intend to return to work in person at the end of the ten-day quarantine following a negative fast test, which is a White House requirement beyond CDC recommendations, taken out of an abundance of caution,” Psaki continued.

Psaki continued, “I last met the President on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six feet apart and wore masks.” “I’ve only had moderate effects as a result of the vaccine, allowing me to continue working from home. Following a negative quick test, I plan to return to work in person at the end of the ten-day quarantine, which is an additional White House requirement beyond CDC recommendations, taken out of an excess of caution.” Biden coughed into his hand on Monday, right before his final meeting with Psaki before the European trip, and then went on to shake people’s hands. According to this video from Twitter, Biden was also not wearing a mask at the ceremony.

Did Biden cough into his hand before shaking hands with people? This is a condensed version of the information.