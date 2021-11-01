Jen Psaki Has Been Vaccinated? As the Press Secretary tests positive, consider how common breakthrough cases are.

Despite having been completely vaccinated, White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki tested positive with COVID on Sunday. Psaki’s statement came only days after she said she wore a mask and kept a six-foot distance from President Joe Biden during their last encounter.

Following Psaki’s infection and Colin Powell’s death last month as a consequence of complications originating from a breakthrough COVID infection, Google users have been seeking for information on breakthrough infections.

COVID infections in patients who have been fully immunized are classified as such infections. They occur because no vaccine, or medical intervention, is ever completely effective.

“The better COVID-19 vaccines, the mRNAs, are actually fairly good at defending against infection,” John P. Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, told The Washington Newsday recently. “However, these vaccines continue to provide excellent protection against serious COVID-19 infections, which is why unvaccinated people account for the vast majority of hospital-severity infections and deaths in the United States at the moment.” The number of breakthrough cases in the United States is being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC revealed that out of nearly 189 million fully vaccinated persons in the United States, 41,127 patients have been hospitalized or died as a result of breakthrough COVID infections, according to data updated on October 18, 2021.

That indicates that only 0.022 percent of completely vaccinated adults in the United States have been hospitalized or died as a result of a breakthrough COVID infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released federal data that shows how common COVID breakthrough cases are and how serious they can be. Unvaccinated people were six times more likely than fully vaccinated people to acquire COVID, according to the findings.

According to the CDC, there have been 10,857 deaths in the United States as a result of a breakthrough COVID infection, with a total of 745,535 deaths reported by The New York Times COVID tracker. This suggests that COVID breakthrough infections are responsible for less than 1% of all COVID deaths.

