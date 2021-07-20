Jeff Bezos Launches 69,000 Feet Higher Into Space Than Richard Branson

On Tuesday, Jeff Bezos launched 351,210 feet into space, surpassing Richard Branson’s journey by about 69,000 feet.

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the second billionaire to travel to space this month. He and his fellow astronauts took out aboard the New Shepard, a Blue Origin rocket that had previously flown test missions but had never carried humans.

Bezos was accompanied by his brother, pilot Wally Funk, and adolescent Oliver Daemen. Funk and Daemon are the oldest and youngest persons to ever fly into space, at 82 and 18 years old, respectively.

The launch took place at 9:13 a.m. local time on Monday at Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in the Texas desert. To an altitude of 66.52 miles, the New Shepard soared past the Kármán Line, which is recognized as the altitude at which outer space begins.

Inside the capsule, Bezos could be heard remarking that it was the “greatest day ever” after successfully returning to Earth.

Bezos’ journey comes nine days after Richard Branson, the 70-year-old British billionaire and owner of rival space business Virgin Galactic, went into space safely.

Branson’s flight climbed to a height of around 282,000 feet (53.2 miles). Branson’s SpaceShipTwo rocket crossed the NASA-designated Earth-Space barrier of 50 miles, but fell short of the Kármán Line.

After the journey, Branson commented, “I had dreamed of this moment since I was a child, but nothing could prepare you for the vista of Earth from space.” “It was really magical,” says the narrator.

Despite the fact that their trips were only a week apart, both billionaires stated they were not in a “space race.”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: it wasn’t a race,” Branson stated after touching down. “We’re really overjoyed that everything went so smoothly.” We wish Jeff and the individuals accompanying him on his flight nothing but the best.”

“We are not in a race, and there will be many players in this human attempt to fly to space to help Earth,” Blue Origin claims in its mission statement.

“Blue’s role in this adventure is to pave the way to space with our reusable launch vehicles so that our children can shape the future,” the business explained. “We’ll take it one step at a time because. This is a condensed version of the information.