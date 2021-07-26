Jeff Bezos blasts NASA for giving SpaceX a multibillion-dollar head start in the Moon race.

Jeff Bezos asked NASA to make the private space industry more competitive, offering to cover $2 billion in NASA costs over the next two fiscal years in exchange for a moon landing development contract.

The creator of Blue Origin and Amazon also chastised NASA for choosing SpaceX as the single business to create the human landing system (HLS), which will convey future astronauts to the moon’s surface.

Bezos’ letter to NASA comes less than a week after he was launched into suborbital space aboard one of his company’s rockets, indicating that the commercial space industry is preparing for a competitive future.

NASA’s next moon mission is part of the Artemis program, which intends to re-establish human presence on the lunar surface by 2024.

NASA technology will be used for much of the mission. The astronauts will be transported there by the agency’s own Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which will be accompanied by the Orion capsule.

However, NASA has opted to award three private American companies the opportunity to design the spaceship that would be used by people to reach the lunar surface.

That contract, worth $2.89 billion, was subsequently granted to SpaceX. The business, which was created by entrepreneur Elon Musk, is set to carry out this critical mission using a variant of its Starship spacecraft.

However, the decision was shortly hampered by a May 12 senate amendment to a bill that would force NASA to select and pay another business to develop a human landing mechanism in addition to SpaceX, ostensibly for competitive reasons. It was signed into law in June.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is pushing for a contract.

NASA hasn’t chosen a second company to build the HLS yet, but Bezos is hoping that his letter, which was published today and is available to read on the Blue Origin website, would persuade them to pick Blue Origin.

By awarding an HLS contract to solely SpaceX, Bezos stated, “the Agency elected to confer a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar head start to SpaceX.”

“By putting a halt to serious competition for years to come, that decision broke the template of NASA’s successful commercial space programs.”

Bezos then offered to cover a deficit in government financing for. This is a condensed version of the information.