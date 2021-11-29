JCPenney’s 1970s catalog reappears, complete with painfully retro flares and platforms.

A unearthed page from a 1974 JCPenney’s catalog has gone popular online, with internet users marveling and amazed at how high high-waisted pants were at the time.

After purchasing the Milwaukee-based General Merchandise Company a year prior, JCPenneys began producing catalogs in 1963. The catalogs grew in size over time, eventually becoming a 1,000-page booklet until being phased out in 2009.

The catalogs are now a frozen moment in time for history buffs to reminisce about what people wore (and ordered) in the past.

The catalog page, which was posted online by Reddit user “GodBlessTexas,” displayed four JCPenney ensembles that are so-70s-it-hurts.

The flared pants were paired with similar shirts, and angled caps made them look amazingly sleek, but the waistline drew the eye of the 20,000 people who voted on the post.

The waistline of the model on the left is just under his armpit.

JCPenney suggested stiletto boots to pair with the wide flares, presumably to keep the hemline from trailing on the floor.

The antique advertisement was shared on the “Old School Cool” Subreddit, which features “history’s greatest youngsters, anything from beatniks to bikers, mods to rude lads, hippies to ravers.”

JCPenney’s 70s styles have been praised for their ultra-coolness online, prompting a slew of parallels to anything from The Commodores to Black Dynamite.

One user noted, “There aren’t enough letter Os in the word silky to describe these fellas.”

“You may be cool, but you’ll never be JCPenney Menswear, 1973 cool,” another wrote.

Others, meanwhile, were left remembering about their own vintage apparel, with some claiming to have owned the exact high-waisted pants pictured—though none claimed the chest-level pants.

“On the right, I had the pair. They were my all-time favorite pair of trousers. While climbing a tree, I tore a hole at my crotch. It was the saddest day of my life “According to one user.

“I wore the same pair of pants to a dance while I was in junior high and high school in the 1970s, and I’m a girl. We thought we were cool, didn’t we? “another remarked.

