Jason Miller claims Hillary Clinton is attempting to ‘inject’ herself as a 2024 presidential candidate.

Former Trump adviser Jason Miller claimed that Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, is aiming to “inject” herself into the 2024 presidential race, despite reports that President Joe Biden will not seek re-election.

Clinton lost the 2016 Electoral College to former President Donald Trump, but she won the national popular vote by roughly 3 million votes. Although Biden has stated that he intends to run for re-election in 2024, there has been conjecture that he will not do so due to his age and low approval rating.

During a Thursday episode of Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Miller speculated that Clinton was attempting to position herself as a possible Democratic replacement for Biden. In an emotional portion of a MasterClass discussion on the power of resilience, the former senator and former secretary of state recited what would have been her 2016 victory address if she had won.

“Hillary is attempting to humanize herself in order to integrate herself into the presidential debate in 2024. That’s all there is to it. Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign and a spokeswoman for his 2016 campaign, stated, “Let’s just be brutally vulgar and clear about it.”

“The truth is that Crooked [Hillary] is surrounding Joe Biden like a buzzard around a body on the ground, saying, ‘It’s not going to be Joe Biden, it’s not going to be Kamala Harris.’ How can I get involved in this national debate and tell people that I’m still alive?’ According to Miller, who is now the CEO of social media company Gettr.

“It’s all about gaming 2024,” Miller said of Clinton’s MasterClass presentation.

“I’m going to tackle one of my most public setbacks head-on by sharing with you the speech I had planned to deliver if I had won the 2016 election,” Clinton said in her MasterClass remarks, which broadcast for the first time this week. “I never” shared the speech with “anybody,” the former Democratic presidential candidate said. This is the first time I’ve read it aloud. But it helps to capture who I am, what I believe in, and my hopes for the kind of country I want for my grandchildren. This is a condensed version of the information.