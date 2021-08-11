Janice Dean of Fox News Rejoices at Andrew Cuomo’s Exit: “Angels Were on Our Side”

Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday, days after a state attorney general’s report concluded that he sexually assaulted about a dozen women, according to a Fox News meteorologist who said she saw family members die from COVID in New York care homes.

Janice Dean, a Fox News senior meteorologist who became a high-profile critic of Cuomo after she stated her father-in-law and mother-in-law died in nursing homes in New York after catching COVID-19 in the summer of 2020. In an op-ed published Tuesday, she dubbed Cuomo a “monster” and said that the governor’s critics were heard “loud and clear.”

She also stated she texted several of the women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, writing, “We all wrote texts back and forth about how much we loved each other and how we were all in this for the right reasons.”

The meteorologist has consistently blamed both of her family members’ deaths on a New York directive signed by Cuomo in March 2020, which said that residents of nursing homes might be admitted and readmitted even if they tested positive for COVID.

According to records obtained by the Associated Press, the directive resulted in the release of 9,056 recuperating COVID patients from hospitals and into care homes in 2020.

Dean said in a February opinion piece for This website that “Andrew Cuomo effectively issued a death warrant that helped kill thousands of elderly people, including my husband’s parents,” and that she spoke out because she “felt it was important to use my voice to speak out for those who no longer had one.”

Dean reacted to Cuomo’s retirement with a series of tweets, an op-ed, and brief appearances on Fox News and Fox News Radio on Tuesday afternoon.

“Wow… It’s taking place… He’s no longer in the picture. God bless America,” Dean wrote during Cuomo’s resignation news conference, where the governor admitted to making “mistakes” in his dealings with women while in government.

Is he really going to resign?

