Janette Miller: Who Is She? Appraiser is being sued by a black couple who accuse her of undervaluing their property.

A California couple is suing real estate appraiser Janette Miller, alleging that she undervalued their home because they are African-American.

The case was filed in federal district court on December 2 by Tenisha Tate-Austin, her husband Paul Austin, and the group Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California.

Miller and her firm, Miller & Perotti Real Estate Appraisals, as well as appraisal management firm AMC Links, are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The Austins and their children moved into their four-bedroom property in Marin County after acquiring it for $550,000 in December 2016, according to the lawsuit.

Last year, they attempted to refinance their mortgage after spending thousands of dollars on improvements that expanded the home’s square footage, renovated the kitchen and bathrooms, and redesigned the interior.

However, the couple were taken aback when Miller, who was recruited through AMC Links, determined that the home’s market value in the San Francisco Bay area was $995,000 after assessing it in January 2020—a figure that was far lower than previous appraisals.

According to the lawsuit, they believed Miller’s estimate was influenced by their color and the racial demography of the area.

They scheduled a second appraiser to come out three weeks later to look at the residence. The lawsuit stated, “This time, the Austins obliterated any evidence of their ethnic identity inside their house.”

The pair took down family photos and African-themed artwork, and even enlisted the help of a white acquaintance to impersonate the owners. That friend decorated the house with images of her own family.

The property was appraised at $1,482,500, nearly half a million dollars greater than Miller’s estimate.

“We feel Ms. Miller gave our house a lesser valuation because of our race and the existing and historical racial demographics of the area where our house is located,” Paul Austin stated. “The appraiser’s choice of sales comps [similar sales]was inadequate and certain to decrease the value of our home.” According to Miller’s website, his San Rafael-based firm has been performing appraisals in the area for over 30 years. The website reads, “We provide valuations for lenders, brokers, AMCs, attorneys, accountants, Realtors, and homeowners.”

The Austins are requesting damages and a court order against the defendants. This is a condensed version of the information.