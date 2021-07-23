Janet Yellen will take “extraordinary measures” to keep the US from defaulting on its debt.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congressional leaders in a letter Friday that unless Congress acts to suspend or expand the debt ceiling, the US will default on its debt.

Yellen stated that the United States’ “outstanding debt” will reach its statutory limit on August 1, and that if the debt limit is not postponed or expanded by August 2, other actions will be necessary. According to the Associated Press, the Treasury has announced a suspension on the sale of state and local government assets, which will increase the federal government’s debt level. The suspension will take effect on July 30. The debt ceiling has been suspended for the past two years.

If Congress does not agree to raise or suspend the debt ceiling by August 2, “the Treasury will be forced to take additional exceptional steps to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations,” Yellen stated.

“Increasing or suspending the debt ceiling does not raise government spending or authorize spending for future budget plans; it merely permits Treasury to pay for previously legislated expenditures,” she continued.

The current debt level in the United States, according to Yellen, is the result of spending and tax decisions made by “both parties’ administrations and Congresses over time.”

Yellen stated that her efforts would buy time until Congress can approve legislation to either raise the debt ceiling or temporarily suspend it.

On July 31, the debt ceiling will be reinstated.

Some local governments use the sale of state and local government securities to meet some of their financing needs.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell declared earlier this week that he believes all Republicans will vote no on raising or suspending the debt ceiling, prompting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to dub McConnell’s remarks “shameless, cynical, and entirely political.”