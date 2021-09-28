Janet Yellen: Congress has until October 18 to raise the debt ceiling and avoid the country’s first-ever default.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has set a tight deadline for Congress to raise the debt ceiling in order to prevent default.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, Yellen cautioned that if no action is done, the department will only be able to fund the federal government’s activities until mid-October.

If Congress does not act to raise or suspend the debt limit by October 18, Treasury is likely to exhaust its exceptional powers, according to Yellen. “We expect Treasury to be left with very minimal resources at that point, which would be soon depleted.”

“It’s unclear if we’ll be able to meet all of the country’s obligations after that date,” the secretary continued.

Senate Republicans blocked the Democrats’ attempt to raise the debt ceiling while also funding the government on Monday. The plan voted by the House would have funded the government until December 2022 and suspended the debt ceiling until then.

Waiting until the “last minute” to raise the debt ceiling can have major effects, including harmed consumer confidence and greater borrowing costs for taxpayers, according to Yellon.

“Failure to act quickly might cause significant financial market disruptions, as increased uncertainty can aggravate volatility and weaken investor confidence,” the secretary wrote to Pelosi.

If Congress does not act by October 18, the United States will default on its debt for the first time.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.