Jameela Jamil slams the door. Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are similar actresses. In the midst of the Ben Affleck reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have been compared, according to Jameela Jamil, after the former restarted her affair with the latter’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Lopez, who was engaged to Affleck from the end of 2002 until the beginning of 2004, brought fans back nearly two decades when she shared a photo of herself kissing the actor on her 52nd birthday this weekend.

However, Jamil, who starred in The Good Place, turned to social media on Sunday to dispute subsequent similarities between Lopez and Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 until their 2015 divorce. In 2018, they divorced.

“Absolutely not here for the Jennifer Garner comparison to JLo, with paparazzi photographs of her working out next to gorgeous social media photos of JLo,” Jamil said on Twitter. It’s not the 1990s anymore. We aren’t still putting women against each other because of a guy… When only one of them is interested in him.”

The British actress went on to urge her followers to “actively reject the rot” of consuming such media, posting a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram.

“BLOCK any newspaper or anybody pursuing this narrative,” she wrote. If you don’t, you’re directly supporting patriarchy. #defundpatriarchy for women’s liberation.”

“I’ve lived a life where so many women saw me as a danger or a rival, and I’ve never wanted that, and I’ve never regarded another woman as anything other than safety in numbers, or someone to be enthusiastic about,” Jamil continued. “I’ve also had men try to set me and other women against each other on a regular basis.

“This b******* comes from patriarchy, and it is continuously poured into our psyche through tabloid media, primarily but not exclusively. Allow the Jens to live. Allow women to survive. Allow girls to live their lives. Put a stop to it.”

Lopez took to Instagram the same day to share photographs of herself posing on a yacht while celebrating her birthday on the French Riviera.

Fans were particularly taken with a photo of Lopez and Affleck kissing, which marked their first public appearance as a couple on Lopez’s Instagram account.

Lopez’s pal Leah Remini had shared a photo of the two kissing at her birthday celebration a few days before.

