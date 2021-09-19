Jake Tapper confronts Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant on the COVID death rate, saying, “Your Way Is Failing.”

On Sunday, CNN host Jake Tapper questioned Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves about his state’s high COVID-19 death rate, warning him that his approach to the pandemic is “failed.”

According to data from The New York Times, Mississippi has the highest COVID-19 fatality rate in the country, with 310 deaths per 100,000 people. Mississippi, if it were its own country, would have the second-highest death rate per capita, trailing only Peru (612 fatalities per 100,000 people).

On CNN’s State of the Union, Tapper presented this data to Reeves, asking if the Republican governor’s attitude to the pandemic will change in light of the high number of deaths.

“With all due respect, governor,” Tapper replied, “your way is failing.” “Are you going to try anything different from what you’re doing now to change this terrible statistic?”

Reeves defended his COVID-19 regulations, claiming that cases peaked in August and then dropped off swiftly. He believes the number of persons dying from the virus will begin to fall soon, as it does with the number of new cases.

Reeves explained, “We had a very quick surge, and now we’re seeing a very, very quick fall in the total number of cases.”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Mississippi had the highest 7-day average of new cases since the epidemic began, at 3,586 per day, from August 17 to 19. That number has since reduced to 1,817 on Saturday.

Tapper inquired once more if Reeves intends to alter his approach to the pandemic in Mississippi. Reeves stated that he encourages people to discuss vaccinations with their doctors, but that he also believes in personal responsibility. People who have been infected with the virus should speak with their doctor about monoclonal antibody treatment, he added.

Since the peak of instances, he said, a lot more Mississippians have gotten vaccinated. According to the Johns Hopkins data, just over 42% of the state has been fully vaccinated, a figure that remains among the lowest in the country.

Other states experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, such as Kentucky and West Virginia, should be prioritized, according to Reeves. By not doing so, he accused Tapper of attempting to “make this about politics.” This is a condensed version of the information.