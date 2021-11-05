Jacob Wohl claims that in order to assimilate in the United States, Jews must have Christmas decorations.

Jacob Wohl, a far-right conspiracy theorist and smear campaigner, claims that Jewish people should put up Christmas decorations in their houses to help with “assimilation.”

Wohl made the assertions on the self-styled “free speech” social media Gab, where he is currently facing a $5 million fine from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for arranging more than 1,100 illegal robocalls.

“Every Jew in America, in my opinion, should put up Christmas lights in their homes. Assimilation is the term for this process. The United States of America is a Christian nation “On November 4th, Wohl wrote.

In response to Wohl’s post, a number of people expressed their displeasure with his views on Jews and Christmas.

“Alternatively, you could… well, you know…. Allow freedom of choice without being angry if someone else makes a different choice than you, as we all advocate on Gab “DuxNoctis, a Gab user, wrote:

“Rather than imposing your views and preferred way of life on people who may not share your sentiments. Simply because someone holds a different religious believe does not imply that they are a bad person.” JVS, a Gab user, added: “The United States of America is likewise a country whose constitution guarantees religious freedom. A person is not a Christian just because they put up Christmas lights.” After screenshots of the post were published on the social media platform, it was also slammed.

Steve Hofstetter, who was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in comic charity, tweeted: “I’m curious how many Nobel Peace Prize nominees have told Jacob Wohl to f**k off. It’s because it’s one more than it was the day before.” “I definitely feel that Jacob Wohl should adorn the inside of a prison cell for Christmas,” journalist Morten Verbye remarked. Wohl responded to the criticism he got on Twitter in a follow-up post on Gab on November 5.

Wohl wrote, “These snowflakes are so pitiful and insane that they’re now labeling me (a Jew) antisemitic.” “This reminds me of the time they sued me for violating the ‘KKK Act of 1871.'” Wohl is well known for circulating a variety of bogus accusations, including that Joe Biden only had 30 days to live after testing positive for coronavirus in March 2020, and that Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Dr. Anthony Fauci were being accused of sexual assault.

Wohl also made a smear campaign against a Minnesota congresswoman. This is a condensed version of the information.