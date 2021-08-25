Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman face the largest robocall fine in history, according to the FCC.

To right-wing provocateurs Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has suggested the largest-ever robocalling fine. The government requested a $5,134,500 fine for the pair for allegedly conducting illegal robocalls to wireless phones without the call recipients’ prior express authorization.

Wohl and Burkman allegedly utilized a calling service to make the calls from August 26 to September 14, 2020. A lady identified as “Tamika Taylor of Project 1599” delivered the rehearsed messages. Wohl’s political organization is known as Project 1599.

The calls misled potential voters in battleground states into believing that voting by mail would result in their personal information being shared with the public. According to the New York Attorney General’s office, the database would be “used by the police to track old warrants, credit card companies to collect debts, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to track individuals for mandated vaccines.”

Both Wohl and Burkman admitted in oath to creating and paying for the robocalls that called voters in Michigan, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, according to the FCC. Before any further action is taken, the two individuals will be given the opportunity to react to the FCC’s proposed penalties by submitting new evidence and legal arguments.

In addition to the FCC sanction, the men might face fines and prison time in other jurisdictions for their robocalls. The two have been accused by the states of attempting to suppress minority and impoverished voters.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed four criminal charges against the men on October 1, 2020. When questioned by the Associated Press, Wohl blamed the robocalls on “leftist pranksters.” He said that the pranksters used Burkman’s phone number to make his associate appear to be the source. Wohl later argued in court that the calls were made to exercise the men’s right to free speech, not to suppress votes.

Prosecutors in Ohio indicted the pair on eight counts of telecommunications fraud and seven counts of bribery in the same month. The men could face up to 18 years in prison if convicted.

Attorney General Letitia James initiated a lawsuit against the couple in May. The men allegedly discussed targeting the calls to locations with, according to emails reviewed by James' office.