J. Thomas Manger, a former Maryland police chief, has been named the new leader of the Capitol Police.

After the Jan. 6 insurgency in which pro-Trump rioters attacked the Capitol Building following Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, former Maryland Police Chief J. Thomas Manger was selected as the next chief of the United States Capitol Police.

For 15 years, Manger was the police chief of Montgomery County, Maryland, and he has led significant police agencies in both Maryland and Virginia. According to two people briefed on the process, he was picked after a lengthy search.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The sources talked to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the selection process publicly. Manger previously served as the chief of police of Fairfax, Virginia. He’s become a recognized face in Washington law enforcement circles and on Capitol Hill as a result of those employment, as well as a leadership position in the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

The decision comes as Capitol police and other law enforcement agencies struggle to figure out the best way to secure the Capitol and where to send the 2,300-strong force that guards the building and its occupants and functions as a cross between a national security agency and a local police department.

The agency has requested extra funding in order to hire more officers and purchase better riot gear. Meanwhile, the enormous fence that surrounding the grounds has been removed in recent weeks.