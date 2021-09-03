Izzy Christiansen is eyeing a return to the Champions League and has made a ‘incredible’ Everton transfer demand.

Izzy Christiansen believes the sky is the limit for her Everton Women team, with her sights set on a Champions League spot next season.

Following the board’s summer investment, excitement is high around the club heading into the new season after a fifth-place finish last season.

The Blues have made nine new signings, and some in the game believe Willie Kirk’s side will be the ones to upset the established order this season.

The Blues won all six of their pre-season friendlies and will look to close a 16-point deficit to the top three when they face Manchester City this weekend at Goodison Park.

She told The Washington Newsday before of the game, “It’s been a long time coming, and we can’t wait to get started here at Goodison Park on Saturday.”

“It allows me to thrive” (the pressure on the team). I’m really looking forward to seeing how far this team can go this season.

“We have really lofty goals in mind. We want to qualify for the Champions League and return our club to its rightful place in the league.

“We have the management and the players to do that, and now it is up to us as players to do it.

“As I have stated, I’m a player who thrives and enjoys being under pressure. I adore it, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we do this season.”

Toni Duggan, Aurora Galli, and Kenza Dali have arrived. Competition for spots on Kirk’s side has heated up thanks to Anna Anvegard, Nathalie Bjorn, and Hanna Bennison, but Christiansen isn’t one of them.

She stated, “Last year, I was one of them knocking on the door wanting more and demanding things that I knew would take us to the next level.”

“However, I have to be patient and recognize that this is a process, and the club’s business throughout the summer has been nothing short of fantastic.

“The players they’ve brought in, the caliber of players they’ve brought in.”

