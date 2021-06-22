Ivory Hecker, a ‘muzzled’ Fox Reporter, Encourages ‘Copycats’ to Speak Out

After accusing her station’s parent company of keeping reporters silent, Ivory Hecker, a local Fox television reporter, is encouraging other journalists to speak up.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Hecker said, “I’m encouraging copycats.” “It’s not acceptable to intimidate a reporter into not covering a newsworthy story. It is not acceptable to put pressure on a reporter to refrain from asking the public’s questions. Several TV journalists have already expressed an interest in speaking with me.”

I'm urging others to follow in my footsteps. Bullying a reporter into not covering a newsworthy story is not acceptable. It is not acceptable to put pressure on a reporter to refrain from asking the public's questions.

June 16, 2021 — Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker)

This week, Hecker made headlines when she accused her supervisors of “muzzling” her. She also said on-air that Project Veritas will be distributing secret recordings from her own network.

During a live broadcast on Monday, Hecker said, “I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp has been muzzling me to hide some facts from you, the viewers.” “And, based on what I’ve heard, I’m not the only reporter who’s been treated to this. Because it affects you, the viewers, I’m going to release some tapes regarding what goes on behind the scenes at Fox.”

Heckler produced video the next day that she claimed revealed Fox 26 KRIV blocked her on race and stories regarding the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.