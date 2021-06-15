Ivory Hecker, a Fox reporter, made a live on-air outburst against a television station, which was viewed over 2 million times.

During what was intended to be a live program about a heat wave, Ivory Hecker, a reporter for Houston Fox 26 in Texas, said that she will publish hidden recordings from within the network on Tuesday via the right-wing activist group Project Veritas.

Hecker remarked live on television on Monday, “I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp has been muzzling me to hide certain facts from you, the viewers.”

“And, based on what I’ve heard, I’m not the only reporter who’s been subjected to this.” Because it affects you, the viewers, I’m going to release some recordings regarding what goes on behind the scenes at Fox.

“I found a non-profit journalistic organization called Project Veritas that will assist in the publication of it tomorrow. So pay attention to them.”

Following Hecker’s assertions on Monday, the tape was posted by many media pundits and news sites, garnering over 2.2 million views to far.

BREAKING: @IvoryHecker, a Fox 26 Houston TV reporter, informs the network LIVE ON AIR that she has been secretly recording them and plans to tell her story to Project Veritas #Fox26Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/wKbb1SaDGN

Project Veritas is notorious for releasing secret recordings of journalists that it claims demonstrate proof of left-wing bias in the media. Project Veritas’ detractors accuse it of fraudulent editing in previous recordings it has posted.

In 2020, the group released video showing CNN staffer Charlie Chester saying that former President Donald Trump might have lost the election due to the network’s coverage.

Hecker did not provide any details on the alleged secret recordings, but Project Veritas will air the footage.

Hecker stated in a statement to This website for a previous report that her relationship with Fox took a “dark turn” after she questioned an unnamed person in August 2020.

“They decided they didn’t like what the interview subject had said, so they harassed and defamed me internally,” Hecker added. This is a brief summary.