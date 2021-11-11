It’s unlikely that Kyle Rittenhouse will face a mistrial. This is why.

The judge became enraged at the prosecution’s conduct during Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial on Wednesday, prompting the defense to request a mistrial.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger encountered the wrath of Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder during his cross-examination of the 18-year-old for his line of questions towards Rittenhouse.

Schroeder was “amazed” that Binger commented on Rittenhouse’s refusal to talk publicly about the matter after his arrest, despite the fact that this is a basic protected right for defendants not to incriminate themselves.

“Talking about the defendant’s silence is a major constitutional breach,” Judge Schroeder remarked. “You’re on the verge of crossing the line. It’s possible you’re done. But it had better come to an end.” “That is fundamental law. For 40, 50 years, it has been basic law in this country “Added he. “I don’t see why you’d do anything like that. I have no idea what you’re up to.” The judge also remanded Binger after he questioned Rittenhouse about a video taken two weeks before the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha. Rittenhouse is heard saying in the video that he wishes he had a weapon so he could shoot two guys departing a pharmacy because he mistook them for shoplifters.

After throwing the jury out of the court, Schroeder screamed at Binger for ruling the video inadmissible evidence in the trial.

“I don’t believe you when you say you acted in good faith,” the judge stated.

“You know that an attorney can’t delve into these types of topics after the court has already made a decision without asking for permission outside the presence of the jury. So please don’t give it to me!” “I don’t think there’s any resemblance [between the two occurrences]. Whatever you think, I said it couldn’t come in, and it won’t come in.” The defense then requested a mistrial with prejudice, which would prevent Rittenhouse from being tried again if granted.

The judge granted the request and continued the trial. Schroeder, on the other hand, has the authority to rule at any time, and such motions are frequently granted after both parties have concluded their arguments.

Following the hearings on Wednesday, a lot of legal experts predicted that the court would not declare a. This is a condensed version of the information.