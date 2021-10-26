It’s possible that your Thanksgiving turkey may be the most expensive ever.

As a result of the ongoing supply chain crisis, this year’s Thanksgiving supper could be the most expensive in the holiday’s history.

The average wholesale price of a Grade A frozen 8-16 pound turkey has jumped 21.91 percent year-over-year, according to data issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) with Thanksgiving less than a month away.

As of October 22, this corresponds to $1.41 per pound, up from $1.15 per pound a year ago. The same would have cost $0.96 in late October 2019, and $0.84 in October 2018. Within two years, the average wholesale price for Grade A frozen turkey (8-16 pound) has increased by 68 percent.

Since August 6, when the Grade A fresh turkey (8-16 pound) wholesale price averaged $1.45 per pound, there has been insufficient pricing data for fresh turkey. This represents a 17.85% year-over-year increase from $1.23.

It’s also bad news for other holiday mainstays, with the USDA reporting rises in retail prices for a variety of fruits and vegetables (and no significant price decreases).

As of October 22, speciality crop average retail prices had increased by 31% year over year.

Grapes with no seeds (black up 30 percent, white up 28 percent, and red up 19 percent).

Gala apples are a type of apple (3 pound bag up 24 percent and per pound up 22 percent).

Blackberries are up 11%.

Honeycrisp apples are up 10%.

Russet potatoes are up 13%.

Pumpkins have increased by 20%.

Carrots for babies have increased by 19%.

Salad in a bag (10-12 oz up 18 percent, 5-9 oz up 12 percent).

In September, the Labor Department reported another increase in consumer prices, bringing inflation to 5.4 percent higher than a year before. As tangled global supply lines continue to wreak havoc, this was the highest increase since 2008.

Last Monday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that the convoluted supply chains and shortages that have hampered the US economy since the summer have gotten worse, and that inflation would likely remain high far into 2022.

When the government gives its first look at third-quarter economic growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, on Thursday, it will be clearer how those factors influenced the period from July to September. Economists predict that GDP will grow at a rate of roughly 3% this year. This is a condensed version of the information.