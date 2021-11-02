It’s Possible That the Jetpack Man at LAX Was a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Balloon.

The riddle surrounding reports of a guy flying through the air with a jetpack near Los Angeles may have been answered, with police film suggesting it was a big balloon depicting animated figure Jack Skellington.

Numerous sightings of a person soaring thousands of feet in the air near flight paths at Los Angeles International Airport have perplexed authorities for more than a year.

Despite the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) and FBI’s investigations, no explanation for the so-called “jetpack guy” has been presented.

The riddle surrounding at least one of the sightings may have been solved according to footage and images released by the Los Angeles Police Department, which were seen by Fox 11 and NBC4.

An LAPD helicopter team captured footage and photographs of a balloon depicting Jack Skellington, the primary character from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, hovering thousands of feet above the Holmby Hills and Beverly Hills regions.

The photos were taken in early November 2020, around two weeks after the second “Jetpack Guy” was discovered.

“The FBI has worked closely with the FAA to investigate claimed jetpack sightings in the Los Angeles area, none of which have been substantiated,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the FBI said in a joint statement to the news stations.

“One hypothesis is that the pilots may have noticed balloons.”

The first sighting of the “Jetpack Guy” was in August 2020, when an American Airlines pilot claimed to have observed a figure hovering roughly 3,000 feet above Los Angeles International Airport.

Other sightings of Jetpack Guy at LAX were reported by China Airlines crews in October 2020, who claimed to have seen a man in a jet pack at an altitude of around 6,000 feet close to the airport.

In July 2021, another alleged sighting of a man flying a jetpack near LAX was reported.

During a sighting by a Boeing 747 pilot just a few miles east of LAX at roughly 5,000 feet height in July, one air traffic alert warned, “Use caution, the Jetpack Guy is back,” according to The Associated Press at the time.

It’s still unclear whether the Jack Skellington balloon seen in November 2020 footage is the actual pilot. This is a condensed version of the information.