It’s possible that a young girl who suffered brain damage from a rare infection contracted it from a fish tank.

A new research from the CDC could explain how a 4-year-old Texas girl became infected with a rare tropical disease. It’s possible that it happened because of a polluted fish tank, according to the investigators.

Lylah Baker first became ill in May, when she was diagnosed with Melioidosis, a rare bacterial infection. Melioidosis, commonly known as Whitmore’s illness, is an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, melioidosis is common in tropical climes and is widespread in northern Australia and Southeast Asia. Melioidosis is caused by bacteria that are prevalent in contaminated water or soil and can be transmitted to humans and animals by direct contact.

The specific bacteria is exclusively found in tropical and subtropical areas, according to the CDC, so doctors were baffled when many people were ill with the tropical ailment without visiting worldwide.

In Texas, Kansas, and Minnesota, the CDC has investigated three independent cases of Burkholderia pseudomallei infection this year. None of the three patients had gone outside of the United States, and it was unknown how they had come into contact with the bacteria. Two of those persons died in August, according to the CDC.

However, a report issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and many state health departments linked a Maryland case from 2019 to the woman’s freshwater aquarium at home.

The woman had Melioidosis, according to the report, and had no overseas travel history. Investigators detected three positive samples in the woman’s house, all of which were retrieved from her freshwater home aquarium, which included imported tropical fish. The samples “were a genetic match to the clinical isolate from the patient,” according to the study. According to the story, health officials have initiated an investigation into the pet store where the Maryland woman purchased the imported fish. “Because these vendors may transmit freshwater animals and aquatic plants to pet store retailers across the United States,” the investigators stated in the report, “finding likely source[s]of introduction with B. pseudomallei in the supply chain is crucial to public health.” Baker’s pet fish died in February, according to Baker’s aunt, according to USA Today. This is a condensed version of the information.