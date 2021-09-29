It’s Okay to Edit Your Instagram Photos Like It’s 2014 All Over Again.

Seven years may not seem like a long time, but in terms of how we edit our Instagram photos, it feels like a lifetime.

With the help of “X-Pro II” and “Lo-Fi,” you could make your nose smaller and lips bigger on Instagram now, but in 2014, you could simply make your photographs a whole lot more colorful.

Those highly saturated, Valencia-filtered, square-cropped selfies have been unpopular for years, the type of thing Gen Z would say, “Ok, boomer,” but they’re back, and they’re actually kind of cool.

Today’s influencers like #spon photographs that are clean-cut and well lit, but TikTok users are sending us back to our roots with the latest photo-editing craze, which has us yearning for simpler times.

Cindy Peralta, a TikTok user known as @bapesidechick, initiated the trend last week by presenting her version on the editing style using her own selfies in a video. She wrote, “Making my photos look like they were taken in 2014 just cuz.”

It was a lot of fun @bapesidechickdis #greenscreen TEAMPREZPRODUCTIONS VIRAL TAPOUT – TEAMPREZ PRODUCTIONS – TEAMPREZ PRODUCTIONS – TEAMPREZ PRODUCTIONS – TEAMPREZ PRODUCTIONS

“I’m quite active on Twitter, and I’ve been seeing folks talking, ironically, about how the ‘y2k trend’ would finally die out and the’swag period’ (2013-2015) will make a comeback since the middle of the summer. From Rihanna to Nicki Minaj, people would tweet the most memorable selfies of the moment. Peralta told This website, “It was nostalgic in a way.”

“So I was actually doing it for fun at 1:00 a.m. the night I released the video, trying to see how I would ‘fit in’ that era if I were living in it as a teen because I was like 11 at the time.”

