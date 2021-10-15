It’s Been a Long Road to Getting Steve Bannon to Testify Before the 1/6 Committee.

As part of the ongoing effort to persuade Steve Bannon to testify, the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack at the Capitol will vote Tuesday on whether to recommend contempt charges be issued against him.

Bannon, a former White House senior strategist and longstanding Trump ally, has previously stated that he will not produce any papers in response to the subpoena he received in connection with the investigation, and he did not attend for his deposition on Thursday, October 14.

Under Trump’s orders, Bannon’s lawyers claimed he would fight the subpoena, invoking “executive privilege,” which prevents papers involving presidents from being made public.

The decision caused the House Select Committee to confirm that it will pursue contempt proceedings against Bannon, who they accuse of sheltering behind Trump’s “insufficient, broad, and ambiguous remarks regarding privileges he has alleged to invoke.”

Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the committee’s chairman, added in a statement: “We must proceed with steps to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt because the Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas. I’ve informed the Select Committee that we’ll hold a business meeting Tuesday evening [October 19] to vote on adopting a contempt report.” Given that the committee is controlled by seven Democrats and only two Republicans, it will virtually probably vote to support calls for Bannon to face criminal contempt charges.

The referral will then be referred to the House of Representatives for citation, where the Democrats also have control and hence have the votes to approve it.

If accepted, the Department of Justice (DoJ) will get a referral to bring criminal charges against Bannon, who could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in prison if convicted.

The Department of Justice, on the other hand, only prosecutes executive branch officials who have been found in contempt by Congress.

Rita Lavelle, a former Environmental Protection Agency executive who refused to testify before a House panel examining her management of a $1.6 billion hazardous waste cleanup fund, was the last person prosecuted with criminal contempt of Congress in 1983.

After the House voted, the Department of Justice took eight days to announce the indictment.