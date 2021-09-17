It Would Be “Foolish” Not To Prepare For “Justice For J6,” According To DC Law Enforcement.

The nation’s capital is on high alert ahead of a scheduled gathering in support of hundreds of people jailed in the aftermath of a violent rally at the United States Capitol on January 6 that sought to interrupt President Joe Biden’s election certification.

On Friday, US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters, “I believe we would be foolish not to take seriously the intelligence that we have at our disposal.” “We can hear some muttering.”

On Saturday, a demonstration branded “Justice for J6” will take place outside the United States Capitol. The rioters were exercising their First Amendment rights, according to organizers, and should not be imprisoned. Organizers have also assured this website and other news organizations that they are working to prevent any violent outbursts during the rally.

Authorities in Washington, D.C., who were surprised by the violence on January 6, have been preparing for the worst.

“Now is as good a time as any to put this approach into practice,” Manger added. “This isn’t the last time we’ve done this kind of planning for an event like this.”

On Saturday, the threat to the country’s top authorities is less than it was in January. Biden is spending the weekend in Delaware, while Congress is not in session. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is now in England, and Vice President Kamala Harris has no public activities scheduled at this time. The vice president’s residence is more than 5 miles from the Capitol, where the newest demonstration is scheduled to take place.

The Capitol and the United States Supreme Court building across the street are frequently targets for protests, but the January 6 uprising has attracted increased attention to the area’s safety. A security fence has been built around the Capitol in preparation for this weekend’s events.

District Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters that his office is preparing for Saturday’s “First Amendment activities,” but that D.C. will have multiple public events in the neighborhood, including the famed H. Street Festival and athletic events, needing additional police presence throughout.

He stated, “We are prepared.”

Then-President Donald Trump, who refused to concede the election to Biden and claimed the election had been rigged without evidence. This is a condensed version of the information.