‘It Wasn’t Independence Day For Black People,’ says ex-MSNBC host.

Touré, a former MSNBC host and novelist, has authored a scathing op-ed denouncing July 4th because it “wasn’t Independence Day for Black people.”

Juneteenth, the country’s newly declared holiday commemorating African American slave emancipation, casts a “long shadow over Independence Day, making it look like a hypocrite and a stupid fool,” he added.

“Who is independence for?” In an op-ed for theGrio, Touré discussed the Fourth of July. “Why would we celebrate the Fourth of July if it wasn’t independence for Black people, for our ancestors?”

The author claimed that his critique of the time stemmed not from the fact that Americans had slaves when they declared independence from Britain, but from the fact that slavery was “totally caught up in the drive to become independent.”

He highlighted Nikole Hannah-Jones’ Pulitzer Prize-winning essay for the “1619 Project,” in which she stated that one of the main reasons the colonies sought independence was to defend slavery.

“America sought to maintain its cash cow,” Touré wrote, “and it was revenue gained from slavery that allowed the colonies to pay for the War of Independence.” “Slavery is entwined with the creation of this country. Why should we rejoice about that?”

He also mentioned that, despite being a slaveowner himself, Thomas Jefferson’s first draft of the Declaration of Independence included a passage criticizing slavery. He went on to say that Congress rejected the portion, and instead passed a Constitution that “protected slavery without stating it.”

“This reminds me of today, when white supremacy shapes American society so strongly that white people are battling against the teaching of Critical Race Theory,” Touré wrote. “Today, as it was back in the early days of America, this country is simultaneously involved in racism and working hard to pretend it isn’t.”

“America has never been a place of equality and justice for all; those phrases have never meant anything to Black people; nonetheless, we have struggled to make America more American—more free and just.

“We are vital to America’s progress toward fulfilling its promise. We are vital to the United States of America. But I’m still having a f**k Fourth of July.”

He also wondered what his enslaved forefathers felt on the first July 4th "when they stood there watching