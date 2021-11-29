It Has Been 222 Days Since Denver Has Seen Measurable Snow; This Hasn’t Happened Since the 1880s.

Denver hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall in at least 222 days, marking the first time since the 1880s that the Colorado city hasn’t been blanketed in winter weather.

Denver is just days away from breaking its second and third longest droughts of no measurable snowfall, according to local television station KDVR.

In 1889, the city had 224 days without measurable snow, compared to 227 days in 1888. Now, according to meteorologist Chris Tomer of KDVR, the city may be on its way to breaking both records, as there isn’t expected to be any snow for at least another week.

According to the news channel, only time will tell whether Denver can beat its longest-ever streak without measurable snow, which was 235 days in 1887. A measurable snowfall is defined as one-tenth of an inch or more, according to the National Weather Service. Denver has received a thin dusting of snowflakes so far, but not nearly enough to meet those standards.

The absence of snow in Denver coincides with the city’s exceptionally mild temperatures this month. KDVR predicted a high temperature of 70 degrees on Monday, which is 23 degrees above typical for this time of year. According to the Denver Post, temperatures in the high 60s and 50s were recorded throughout the weekend in the city.

According to the Denver Post, on November 6, Denver set a new high of 80 degrees, beating the previous high of 79 degrees set on the same day in 1934. That temperature tied for the second-highest November temperature in Denver history.

The lack of snow and milder temperatures are due to a La Nia weather phenomena, which is coming to the United States for the second year in a row. According to a forecast issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in October, La Nia will induce warmer temperatures and less precipitation in the southern United States, while a cooler, wetter season will be seen in the northern United States and Canada.

La Nia is one of two opposing climate situations that disrupt regular trade wind patterns in the Pacific Ocean (the other being El Nio). The El Nio-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle is a combination of two phenomena known as the El Nio-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

Nearly the entire is predicted to be affected by La Nia. This is a condensed version of the information.