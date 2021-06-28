Israel Attacks Gaza, Hamas Deploys Fire Balloons as Conflict Flares After Netanyahu

The Israeli military has confirmed an aircraft attack in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, retaliating against incendiary balloons deployed by Hamas. The incident comes just two days after Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was deposed.

In reaction to incendiary balloons launched from the area, the attack apparently targeted Hamas armed installations. According to Reuters, the balloons set ten fires in farms in southern Israel.

Following an 11-day ceasefire between Israeli and Palestinian forces, the attacks were the first.

Israeli nationalists marched around Damascus Gate, a hub of Palestinian life in east Israel, following the balloon attack. According to the Associated Press, a gathering of primarily young males hoisted blue-and-white Israeli flags while dancing and singing religious hymns. The march also commemorated Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in 1967.

Just days after Netanyahu’s departure, Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, faced a dilemma as a result of the march. Bennett now rules over a diverse coalition that only narrowly succeeded in ousting Netanyahu.

While the march on Damascus Gate had the potential to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, postponing it would have exposed Bennett and his new government coalition to accusations for caving in to Hamas’ demands rather than supporting Israeli nationalists.

Palestinians have viewed Israeli celebrations at Damascus Gate as demonstrations of Israeli control over an area that they view as their capital. According to the Associated Press, West Bank Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called the march a “aggression against our people.”

Following the Israeli government’s approval of the march, Hamas issued a statement calling Palestinians to “stand up in the face of the occupier and resist it by all means to put an end to its crimes and arrogance.”

Palestinian official Waleed Assaf said of Bennett’s new government, “They talk about it being a government of change, but it’s just going to entrench the status quo. Bennett is a copy of Netanyahu, and he might even be more radical.”

Netanyahu is currently the opposition leader after serving as Prime Minister for 12 years. According to David Bitan, a politician from Netanyahu’s Likud political party, Bennett’s ascendancy and the new administration are “illegitimate.”

United Nations (U.N.) Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said that officials from the international body have stressed "the.