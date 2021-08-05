‘Isn’t it Time to Remove This Guy?’ says Mark Levin, who is pushing for Joe Biden’s impeachment.

Mark Levin, a conservative broadcaster, called Joe Biden “the most terrible president in modern American history” and called on Republicans to draft impeachment proceedings against him.

Levin slammed Biden for his management of the coronavirus outbreak and the situation at the US-Mexico border during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity.

On Wednesday, Levin told host Sean Hannity, “Joe Biden is the most terrible president in modern American history.” “It doesn’t matter to me if it’s by design or because he’s a moron.

“It would be like a president telling everyone to be vaccinated when we have a polio vaccine but admitting people into the country who he knows have polio.”

President Biden was labeled a “fool” and a “coward” by Levin, who accused him of leaving the “border wide open” and claiming that his administration extended the federal eviction ban despite a Supreme Court ruling that it could only be extended by Congress.

The current moratorium, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, is not a continuation of the prior broad prohibition, but rather a targeted one.

Levin went on to say that Biden’s border strategy was an attempt to sway voting demographics in Republican-leaning states like Texas and Arizona.

“With the border wide open, people are going to stream into our school systems, hospitals, law enforcement is overloaded, and municipalities are swamped,” he warned. “And let me to explain why he’s doing it. To put it bluntly, he wants Texas to turn blue. He wants Arizona to turn blue.”

Levin bemoaned the efforts to impeach former President Donald Trump—the first and only president of the United States to be impeached twice—and chastised legislative Republicans for failing to remove Biden from office.

“Have you ever heard of impeachment, Republicans?” Are you just going to go down to the border and whine until you pass out?” He inquired.

“You need to start explaining to the American people,” he said, acknowledging that Republicans did not have a majority in the House or the Senate. This individual has just disobeyed a Supreme Court ruling. This man is breaking our immigration laws by leaving the border wide open.”

“Isn’t it time to remove or at least make this guy leave the Oval Office?” Levin continued. This is a condensed version of the information.