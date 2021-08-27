ISIS-K: What Is It? Officials Have Issued a Terrorist Threat Ahead of an Explosion in Afghanistan.

Officials believe the Islamic State militant group, also known as ISIS, is to blame for the blasts near the Kabul airport on Thursday, and numerous countries had warned about a possible strike by the group’s Afghanistan branch just hours before.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on the sidelines of a huge evacuation operation in Afghanistan that there is a “very real chance” of an ISIS-K strike, referring to the Khorasan region. ISIS announced its expansion to the Khorasan in 2015, a medieval term for the region that currently includes parts of modern-day Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, and the branch has received backing from the Islamic State’s leadership in Iraq and Syria.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the group is responsible for at least 250 incidents with US soldiers abroad between January 2017 and 2018. (CSIS). ISIS has also carried out over 100 attacks on Afghan and Pakistani civilians.

Last May, the gang is thought to have assaulted a maternity hospital in Kabul. The attack claimed the lives of 24 individuals, including mothers and newborn newborns. During the Afghan parliamentary elections, it also claimed responsibility for attacks on election centers and security personnel.

According to a United Nations investigation, the militant group has a few thousand members and might be particularly deadly if it is able to recruit disgruntled Taliban and other militants.

ISIS aspires to establish a caliphate in Central and South Asia, according to the CSIS, as well as “raising the banner of al-Uqab above Jerusalem and the White House,” a reference to defeating Israel and the US. The organization has also called for lone-wolf strikes against the United States.

CNN said that ISIS-K is a “sworn opponent” of the Taliban, with cells in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city. The two factions have political, ideological, and military differences, according to Colin Clarke, head of policy and research at the Soufan Group, a worldwide intelligence and security company.

“ISIS, to be honest, does not believe in a political agenda. ISIS believes that only God has the power to rule, and that the Taliban’s attempt to construct an Islamic Emirate is insufficient. Clarke described ISIS as “a little more hardcore.” “They aim to recruit and attract people. This is a condensed version of the information.