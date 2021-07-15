Is your child tax credit missing or late? How to File a Payment Trace for a Future Payment

On Thursday, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) started disbursing the first increased Child Tax Credit payments.

If you are one of the qualified parents for the payments but have not yet received one, the IRS has put up a system to track the funds.

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was authorized earlier this year, includes the Child Tax Credit. Families can receive up to $3,600 for each kid under the age of six, with an annual advance tax credit of $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen.

Eligible parents had the option of receiving all of their payments in one lump sum. Those who did not request a lump sum will begin receiving monthly payments on or around the 15th of each month, with the first tranche arriving on Thursday.

People who submitted their direct deposit information with the IRS may already have money in their accounts. Those who haven’t set up direct deposit will have to wait for a physical cheque to arrive in the mail.

Some consumers with IRS-linked bank accounts, on the other hand, may not see the payments until Thursday night. The IRS was established as a collection agency, and it has previously had logistical issues when disbursing stimulus funds. Simply put, the IRS was not designed to send out millions of payments on such a tight timeframe while also doing its regular tax work.

Child Tax Credit payments are expected for 39 million American families. There are things you may take to monitor the money coming in if the check your household is anticipating is late.

The first step is to double-check your information on the IRS child tax credit webpage. You’ll also find the manner by which you’re paid there. If the site indicates that your money should have been received into your bank account, but the funds are not showing up in your account, you can file a trace.

The IRS refers to an investigation into the whereabouts of your funds as a “trace.” By writing or faxing Form 3911 to the agency, you can request a trace.

Anyone submitting a trace should be aware that the IRS estimates that it will take around. This is a condensed version of the information.