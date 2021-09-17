Is Tucker Carlson’s Fox News chyron “Danger to the Country” real?

Tucker Carlson’s Fox News shows frequently generate discussion online, and a recent broadcast was no exception.

The Complaint

On social media, a photo of Carlson speaking with the chyron beneath him reading “This man is a danger to the country” has gone viral.

The image was shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, a political analyst and commentator.

“This is a true caption,” she wrote.

“If the shoe fits…” says the narrator.

At the time of writing, her tweet had over 13,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 1,900 times.

pic.twitter.com/xlqdiunaiq

The Details

Throughout Carlson’s time on air, his show contains a lot of chyrons with different subtitles. These are frequently mocked or imitated on the internet.

During Tucker Carlson Tonight on September 16, the Fox News host appeared briefly with the caption “This man is a risk to the country.”

As he introduced a new area, he conducted an interview with conservative radio commentator Jason Rantz.

The part was critical of Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, following outrage to a Washington Post piece based on information from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book Peril.

They claimed Milley made calls to China’s General Li Zuocheng in January 2021 and October 2020, in which he allegedly reassured his Chinese counterpart that the US was not planning an assault and that he would inform him if it did.

Despite efforts to remove Milley from his job, President Joe Biden has expressed confidence in him.

The “dangerous man” chyron first showed under the host, with only him on the screen, when Carlson started the section.

A mock-up image of General Milley as “General Mi Li” appeared shortly after, confirming who the chyron was referring to.

Carlson then proceeded to chat with Jesse Kelly on the Milley problem.

The Decision

True.

FACT CHECK BY NEWSWEEK

Yes, underneath Carlson as he spoke on Tucker Carlson Tonight, a chyron said “This man is a risk to the country.”

While some on social media joked that it referred to Carlson, it was. This is a brief summary.