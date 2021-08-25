Is Tucker Carlson wearing a Patagonia vest in this photo?

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News personality, slammed Patagonia for removing products from a ski resort where a Republican fundraiser was held.

The Complaint

Following Carlson’s tirade against Patagonia, the Lincoln Project, a political action group, tweeted a photo of the Fox News anchor wearing a Patagonia vest.

“This you, @TuckerCarlson?” someone wrote.

At the time of writing, this had 17,000 likes and over 1,700 retweets.

Patagonia retweeted the image, along with an emoji of a hand-over-mouth face.

At the time of writing, the post had over 2,000 likes.

@TuckerCarlson, is this you? pic.twitter.com/ycSEL9N1Cm

August 24, 2021 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln)

The Details

A reverse image search of the image in question turns up a snapshot from November 2018 that was shared on Twitter.

“Happy Thanksgiving from me and @TuckerCarlson to you and whatever losers you’re hanging out with!” said Francis Ellis, a comedian and podcast presenter who has previously written for Barstool Sports.

To you and whatever losers you’re hanging out with, a happy Thanksgiving from me and @TuckerCarlson! pic.twitter.com/3BrSnDoxn7

November 22, 2018 — Francis (@franciscellis)

Carlson is photographed sporting a black Patagonia vest.

In a December 2018 Barstool Sports article, Ellis mentioned meeting Carlson and introducing himself.

“I first noticed Tucker outside the all-white tennis club (don’t worry, it’s a dress code). I wanted to ask him for a quick sniff as he walked down the street in a Patagonia down vest and shorts with hair so full I figured I’d better start with hello, I’m Dave Portnoy’s best friend (this was before the telethon snub, when we were still close),” he wrote, referring to Portnoy, the founder of Barstool sports.

“I chased him down in my tennis shoes, kicking court clay from the women clinic off my heels. I’d just gone, humiliated and icing their weak knees, devastated and humiliated. We were fast friends after only a minute of chatting. He even offered that we take a photo, which I agreed to because it was my idea. I apologize for lying. Right now, I’m ecstatic.”

