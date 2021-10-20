‘Is There No Justice?’ Trump defends Jeff Fortenberry and calls Mark Zuckerberg a ‘criminal.’

Following U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry’s indictment for lying to federal investigators about a $30,000 campaign gift, former President Donald Trump backed him.

Following Fortenberry’s indictment by a federal grand jury for one count of plotting to falsify and hide material facts and two counts of providing false statements to federal investigators, Trump defended the 60-year-old Nebraska representative, saying he “maybe spoke some lies to investigators.”

“Isn’t it bad that a Republican congressman from Nebraska was just indicted for possibly lying to investigators about campaign contributions, when half of the US Congress lied about made-up scams, and when… pic.twitter.com/CV3E9bZJaT Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) (@realLizUSA) (@realLizUSA) (@realLiz 20th of October, 2021 “Isn’t it horrible that a Republican congressman from Nebraska was just charged for possibly lying to investigators about campaign contributions, when half of the US Congress lied about made-up scams?” Trump said in a statement released Tuesday evening. “And when Mark Zuckerberg, a criminal in my opinion, is permitted to spend $500 million and so influence the outcome of a Presidential Election, and nothing happens to him.” Trump went on to say, “Comey, Schiff, Crooked Hillary, McCabe, and Peter and Lisa, the two lovers, all lied. They all lied about Russia, Russia, Russia because they knew it was a set-up, and they all lied about Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine because they knew it was a set-up.” “They cooked up fairy tales about me knowing how much it would harm the United States of America—and nothing happens to them.” “Doesn’t our country have any justice?” the statement concluded.

Trump’s remarks are directed at a number of politicians and former government personnel whom he believes are attempting to destabilize his presidency by speaking out against him.

The former president’s remarks come just hours after Fortenberry was indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple counts of lying to investigators during a federal probe into a foreign billionaire’s donation to the congressman’s 2016 re-election campaign.

According to court filings, during a Los Angeles fundraiser, Lebanese-Nigerian businessman Gilbert Chagoury arranged for $30,000 to be donated to Fortenberry’s re-election through other persons.

Foreign nationals are forbidden from contributing to elections in the United States under federal law. This is a condensed version of the information.