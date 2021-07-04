Is there a Starbucks open on July 4th?

On July 4th, some Starbucks locations and numerous other coffee shops will be open, but some may operate on a different schedule.

“We are open on Independence Day in some shop locations,” a Starbucks spokeswoman told CountryLiving.com in early June.

Customers may check particular store hours at Starbucks.com. “Stores may periodically modify their hours based on business and customer needs,” the representative stated.

Starbucks locations are typically open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on a daily basis.

Starbucks’ COVID-19 safety

Several COVID-19 safety measures have been issued by the coffee business, including an update to its face mask policy.

“Starting July 5, fully-vaccinated partners who report their vaccination status will have the choice to remove their facial covering while working, unless required by state and local jurisdictions,” the firm said in a statement updated on June 29.

Employees must undergo “a pre-check, including taking their temperature, to confirm they are ready and able to work,” according to the statement, before starting their shifts.

According to the company, “elevated cleaning and sanitizing protocols…cleaning high touch surface areas as frequently” were also introduced.

At various locations, plexiglass POS shields and bar guards have also been installed.

Hours of Operation at Other Coffee Shops on July 4th

Other coffee chains’ Independence Day retail hours are listed below. Before visiting any locations, contact your local branch to confirm specific hours and any COVID-19 safety restrictions that may be in effect.

Dunkin’ Donuts is a chain of donut shops in the United States.

Many Dunkin’ Donuts locations are open on July 4, although store hours vary.

“Dunkin’ store hours vary by location,” the firm noted in a statement to Heavy in 2020. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on July 4th, we recommend that guests check the Dunkin’ Mobile App first to see if their local store is open.”

Caribou Coffee is a brand of coffee produced by Caribou

The majority of Caribou Coffee locations will be open on July 4th, however some may operate on a modified schedule. The typical working hours are between 5 and 5:30 a.m. and 8 or 9 p.m. local time.

Au Bon Pain is a French pastry.

The majority of Au Bon Pain locations are open on July 4th, but opening and closing dates vary by location. Before you go, call your local branch to double-check the times.

Tim Horton’s is a fast-food restaurant chain

The majority of Tim Hortons locations are. This is a condensed version of the information.