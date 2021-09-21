Is There a Lunchables Deficiency? Why Isn’t Your Favorite Meal-Kit Available in Stores?

Due to continuous shortages, parents have been unable to purchase Lunchables at their local grocery stores.

As students returned to school, a number of lunchtime favorites, such as Lunchables – pre-packaged meal kits with cheese, crackers, candies, and tiny delicacies like pizza and hot dogs – have been in short supply.

Shoppers have turned to social media to share photos of empty shelves where Lunchables should be and to inquire about the situation.

“I went to three separate places today and couldn’t locate any,” one Twitter user commented, while another added, “I keep racing back and forth to the grocery store and they never have any.”

What’s the Deal with the Lunchables Shortage?

Lunchables demand has reached an all-time high, with sales climbing in double digits for the first time in five years, according to Kraft Heinz, which produces the meal packages.

“Compared to 2019, over 2 million more households bought Kraft Heinz products in the second quarter of 2021,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Many of our brands, including Lunchables, are seeing all-time high demand, which has been fueled by proactive marketing and brand refurbishment efforts that meet the expectations of modern parents and children.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, some grocery stores are reporting shortages of a variety of commodities, similar to those experienced in spring 2020, when approaching pandemic fears caused some buyers to stockpile and panic purchase items such as toilet paper and canned meals.

However, due to manpower shortages and a lack of scarcity of raw materials such as aluminum, resin, and other packaging materials, the problem now lies with the supply chain.

Rouses Markets CEO Donny Rouse told the publication that his stores are running low on numerous everyday commodities and that the chain is only getting 40 percent of what it requests from suppliers, whereas before COVID, over 90% of orders were fulfilled.

Some major shops, such as Walmart, are investing heavily.