Is the Viral Jimmy Carter Quote on Homosexuality and Jesus Actually True?

On social media, a comment attributed to former President Jimmy Carter on Jesus and homosexuality has gone viral.

The Complaint

A photo of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, is posted beside a comment against homosexuality by @ColoradoIndepe1.

“Homosexuality was well recognized in the ancient world, long before Christ was born, and Jesus never said anything about it.” He never indicated that gay people should be condemned in any of his teachings on a variety of topics.”

“This is what a true Christian sounds like,” it continued beneath.

At the time of writing, it had over 32,000 likes and over 7,000 retweets.

“Jimmy Carter was, and is, a badass,” the poster added alongside the image with the quotation.

In subsequent days, other people have shared the quote and garnered thousands more reactions.

Since Jimmy Carter is currently trending and it’s Sunday, I though I’d use the opportunity to irritate some Evangelicals with his homosexuality comment.

The Details

Carter was questioned by HuffPost’s then-Senior Religion Editor Paul Brandeis Raushenbush about “the hardest topics addressed in the bible” in a 2012 interview.

Carter’s book NIV, Lessons from Life Bible: Personal Reflections with Jimmy Carter, was released at the same time.

“A lot of people appeal to the Bible for reasons why gay people should not be in the church, or accepted in any way,” Raushenbush stated in the interview.

“Homosexuality was well recognized in the ancient world, well before Christ was born, and Jesus never mentioned a word about homosexuality,” Carter, a former Sunday school teacher, responded.

“He never suggested that gay people should be condemned in any of his teachings on a variety of topics. I believe it is perfectly OK for gay individuals to marry in civil ceremonies.”

"I sketch the," Carter continued. This is a condensed version of the information.