Is the United States of America Creating an Anti-Resilient Society? .

In his Fortune magazine article of Corning Inc., Ryan Bradley stated, “To produce glass is to know failure.” A glassmaker begins with oxide powders, stirs them into a platinum crucible, and then places the brew in an oven set to 2,912 degrees Fahrenheit. The oxides combine to form a molten liquid, which is then removed by the glassmaker. As the liquid cools, the mixture hardens into glass.

“But you must break glass to truly understand it, to have a sense of its strength,” Bradley wrote. “So someone bends and bangs the glass, and occasionally tosses baseballs at it, until it scrapes, splits, or shatters.” When glass fails, researchers learn from it, and the cycle begins again. And it gets better.

Glassmakers understand that failure breeds strength.

Corning is one of the few corporations in the world that understands resiliency. The same business that created the glass for the Edison bulb now creates the glass that protects Apple, Samsung, and other manufacturers’ billions of smartphones, tablets, and screens.

Human beings also become stronger as a result of their failures. We can only experience failure and its counterpart, success, if we take chances.

Consider the most basic risk we take every day: leaving home and getting into a car. We know that 30,000 individuals die each year as a result of taking that risk. However, failing to venture out into the world would be a greater risk. We’d be missing out on life itself if we did. That’s just one of the countless risk-reward trade-offs we make on a daily basis, often without realizing it.

When we tell somebody we love them, we take the biggest risks with our hearts. We are risking the likelihood that the person we love will not reciprocate it by doing so. Or they could betray us. But the greater danger is never having loved at all.

“We must love one another or perish,” concludes one of the greatest poems of the twentieth century, W. H. Auden’s contemplation on the outbreak of World War II, “September 1, 1939.” Even while a form of disorder erupted that made our contemporary chaos look tame, Auden presented readers with a stark alternative. Or you’ll perish.

Some of us decide to take an even bigger risk and marry. We’ll use the word “until.” This is a condensed version of the information.