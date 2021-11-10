Is the TV show “Elf on the Shelf” prohibited in Cobb County?

A judge in Cobb County, Georgia, has issued an order to end the “Elf on the Shelf tyranny,” which occurs every Christmas season.

The verdict, which was announced on Twitter, allows parents to “heat up” the judge by refusing to participate in the Elf on the Shelf tradition.

Elf on the Shelf is a children’s novel in which scout elves keep an eye on children’s conduct and report it to Santa so he may construct his naughty and nice lists.

It’s become a tradition for parents to feverishly move little elves about the house for their children to find each day. Is it, however, truly prohibited in Cobb County? Is the TV show “Elf on the Shelf” prohibited in Cobb County? Of fact, Elf on the Shelf isn’t illegal in Cobb Country, and this judge was simply having a good time.

Superior Court Judge Rob Leonard shared the mock ruling on Twitter as a “present to exhausted parents,” as well as reassuring individuals who adore their elf that their decision to keep the elf in play is not considered “contempt” of court.

He joked in his court ruling that the elves had been “banished” from the county, recalling an event with his own children in which his three children “were sent to school in tears” following an elf-related incident.

“The Court finds ‘The Elf on the Shelf,’ henceforth ‘Elves,’ represent a distraction to school students and a risk to Cobb’s young children’s mental health and well-being,” the court ruling states.

“Elves, for some reason, move and don’t move overnight. When these Elves remain motionless, it leaves vulnerable youngsters in a condition of tremendous mental turmoil…

“The Court has no choice but to BANISH all Elves on Shelves from Cobb County, given the risks posed to our most vulnerable children described above, along with COVID and supply chain difficulties.”

“Tired of living in Elf on the Shelf tyranny?” he added alongside the comment. Are you worried about the Elf failing to move and causing emotional discomfort to your children? I’m a government employee, and I’ll take the heat for you. My present to exhausted parents.

“P.S. – Keep your elf if you love him or her. “There will be no scorn.” The judge then added his own. This is a condensed version of the information.