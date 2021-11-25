Is the Post Office Open on Turkey Day? The Hours of Operation and Delivery Information Have Been Revealed.

Every year on the fourth Thursday of November, Thanksgiving is observed. The holiday will be observed on November 25, 2021.

Because it is a federal holiday, many government offices will be closed, as will some private businesses.

Does this, however, cover the United States Postal Service (USPS)?

We take a peek at the USPS and courier firms’ Thanksgiving Day hours for 2021.

Postal Service of the United States of America

Thanksgiving is a holiday for the United States Postal Service. The hours of operation for each branch differ. The opening and closing times for your nearest post office can be found on the USPS website’s shop finder.

The following federal holidays are also observed by the USPS:

The first day of the new year

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on January 15th.

Memorial Day is a national holiday in the United States

Independence Day is a national holiday in the United States

Labor Day is a national holiday in the United States

Veterans Day is observed on November 11th.

The day after Christmas

FedEx

With the exception of FedEx Custom Critical, which is open on November 25, most FedEx services are closed on Thanksgiving.

Customs clearance at land border crossings between the United States and Canada is available 24 hours a day, every day, through the FedEx Trade Networks service, subject to Customs and Border Protection availability (CBP).

Customers should contact their FedEx Trade Networks representative for information on customs clearance at land border crossings between the United States and Mexico.

The following FedEx services will be closed on Thanksgiving:

FedEx GroundFedEx Express

FedEx Home Delivery is provided by FedEx.

FedEx SmartPostFedEx FreightFedEx OfficeFedEx Trade NetworksFedEx SmartPostFedEx FreightFedEx OfficeFedEx Trade Networks

Several FedEx services, including Christmas and New Year’s Day, are either closed or operate on a modified schedule during federal holidays. For additional information on FedEx’s holiday services, visit their website.

UPS

The UPS pickup and delivery services, as well as the UPS Store locations, are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The UPS Express Critical service is available 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For additional information on the service, go to the UPS website.

The UPS Service Guarantee (which had been suspended for all shipments from any origin to any destination due to the COVID-19 epidemic since late March 2020) has been resumed for the following domestic and international services as of April 5, 2021:

Next Day DomesticUPS Next-Day AirUPS International Air SaverUPS Next Day Air EarlyInternational Air SaverUPS Next Day Air EarlyInternational Air SaverUPS Next UPS Worldwide Express Plus is a service provided by UPS. UPS Worldwide Express SaverUPS Worldwide Express SaverUPS Worldwide Express SaverUPS Worldwide Express SaverUPS UPS Worldwide Saver is a service provided by UPS. UPS Worldwide Express Freight, UPS Worldwide Express Freight, UPS Worldwide Express Freight, UPS Worldwide Express Freight, UPS Worldwide Express Freight, UPS Worldwide Express Freight, UPS The UPS Service Guarantee was reestablished for the following International on May 10, 2021.